Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin discuss energy, food markets

PM Modi, Vladimir Putin discuss energy, food markets

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jul 01 2022, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 16:38 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone on Friday and discussed the state of global energy and food markets, Modi's office said in a statement, as India keeps buying Russian crude oil.

"They exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilisers and pharma products could be encouraged further," the statement said. "The leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets."

The statement said Modi urged Putin to go for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine crisis. 

India News
Narendra Modi
Vladimir Putin

