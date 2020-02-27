106 arrested for Delhi violence, 18 FIRs registered: Police

The Delhi Police has arrested 106 people for their alleged involvement in the North East Delhi violence and registered 18 FIRs, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

"No untoward incident was reported on Wednesday and PCR calls from North East Delhi have reduced," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mandeep Singh Randhawa told reporters.

Police also released two helpline numbers -- 011-22829334, 22829335 -- for people to reach out during distress and any information related to violence.

People can also share details on helpline number 112.

All those miscreants who created trouble are being identified and there are CCTV footage and strong evidence, he said.

Sufficient force was deployed in the area beside the additional paramilitary force. Senior officers were on the spot and closely monitoring the situation, he added.

"Senior officers were monitoring the PCR calls and we received very fewer PCR calls today," Randhawa said.

Route marches were conducted by senior officers in the area and drone surveillance was also carried out extensively, he said.

Continuous patrolling was also carried out and strict action will be taken against anti-social element or miscreant involved in the incident, he added.