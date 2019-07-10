'2019 polls most unfair, unconstitutional and unjust'

Targeting the BJP as the "most corrupt party in the world", the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday batted for electoral reforms in the country claiming that India witnessed the "most unfair, unconstitutional and unjust" Lok Sabha elections aided by an "unfair and unjust" poll panel.

Trinamool's Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said when the country has become poor through various actions of the Narendra Modi government like demonetisation, the BJP is getting richer as it gets the bulk of donations from corporates and through electoral bonds.

Pitching for electoral reforms, he told a press conference, "the Parliament must step in and decide if they want to amend the law, bring in legislation, they have to do something otherwise they will sell the country. BJP itself is corrupt, buys elections, buys MPs...They are the world champions of corruption."

The Trinamool Congress along with Opposition parties has been demanding electoral reforms, including a collegium for appointing the election commissioner and reintroduction of the paper ballot.

O'Brien said BJP's income has increased by 81% after demonetisation and it has become the richest party. "Electoral reforms is a very important issue for us as we are battling the world's most corrupt party. This was the most unfair election in the history of Indian democracy. It was unfair, unconstitutional and unjust. It was run by an unfair and unjust EC."

"Ninety-five per cent of the total electoral bonds funding went to BJP. The BJP has a hosepipe election strategy. What is in the hosepipe? Free flow of money. I challenge the BJP to negate these facts," he added.