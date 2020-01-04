64% of Maha ministers have criminal cases against them

The average asset of the new Maharashtra ministers is Rs 21.95 crore, according to data analyzed by Association for Democratic Reforms. However, their educational background and the percentage of criminal cases against them may raise many eyebrows.

Of the 42 ministers analyzed, 27 ministers (64%) have criminal cases against them, of which 18 (43 %) face serious charges. Talking about their financial status, 41 out of 42 ministers are crorepatis, according to the Maharashtra Election Watch-ADR survey.

The top three ministers with the highest assets are Vishwajeet Kadam (Rs 216 crore), Ajit Pawar (Rs 75 crore) and Rajesh Tope (Rs 53 crore). In terms of liabilities, the top three are Vishwajeet Kadam (Rs 121 crore), Jitendra Awhad (Rs 47 crore) and Vijay Wadettiwar (Rs 22 crore).

The top three ministers with the highest income are Ajit Pawar, Amit Deshmukh and Vishwajeet Kadam. On the other side,18 ministers (43 %) have declared their educational qualifications to be between 8-12th standard, while only 22 (52 %) have declared themselves to be graduate or above.

A total of 17 ministers (40 %) have declared their age to be between 25-50 years while 25 (60 %) of them are in the age bracket of 51-80 years. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya, who is 29, is the youngest in the ministry. The data was compiled based on the affidavits they filed before the elections.