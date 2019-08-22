700 Kashmiri Pandits support revocation of Article 370

Convener of Panun Kashmir, an organisation advocating the cause of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, Agnishekhar released a memorandum on Aug. 22 in support of the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and said that over 700 eminent Kashmiri Pandits have endorsed it.

He claimed that all Kashmiri Pandits are on one page in support of the Centre scrapping provisions of Article 370 "to pave the way for a new dawn of free environment in Jammu and Kashmir".

"Over 700 top Kashmiri Pandits, including Padma Shri awardees, vice-chancellors, academicians and doctors, across the world have signed a memorandum in support of the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir," Agnishekhar told reporters here.

He said that Panun Kashmir was batting strongly for a Union Territory for the Kashmiri Pandits and the demand has been finally met.

"It was an outcome of the struggle of Panun Kashmir for the last 30 years. We welcome the decision of the Central government," Agnishekhar said.

Panun Kashmir Chairman Ajay Chrungoo said that some Kashmiri Pandits, giving statements opposing the decision of the government of India do not represent Kashmiri Pandits at all.

"We condemn them. They do not represent any of Kashmiri Pandit organization," he said.