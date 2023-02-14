A bet over drinking proves fatal for youth in UP

A bet among friends over drinking proved fatal for a youth in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district.

According to reports, two friends of Jai Singh, an e-rickshaw driver, had a bet with him over drinking three 'paua' (a quarter) of 'desi' liquor. The friends identified as Bhola and Keshav, both residents of Tajganj locality, promised to make the payment for the liquor if he (Jai) accepted the challenge.

Jai Singh accepted the challenge and a couple of days ago, allegedly consumed three 'quarter' pouches of the liquor. He, however, started vomiting and lost consciousness a little later. His friends fled the spot as Singh's condition deteriorated, reports said.

Family members of Jai Singh later came to know that he had been lying in an unconscious state near Shilpgram locality in the town. Singh reportedly died on the way to the hospital.

The family also alleged that Singh had Rs 60,000 when he had left home on the day and that the money, meant to pay the EMI of the e-rickshaw, was missing.

Acting swiftly, the police arrested Bhola and Keshav later and sent them to jail. The matter came to light only after the duo was arrested, sources said. They said that it was Singh who had bragged that he could drink three 'pauas' of liquor.