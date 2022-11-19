AAP a 'spa & massage party': BJP on Jain's viral video

AAP a 'spa and massage party': BJP on video of Satyendar Jain getting a massage in jail

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 19 2022, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 12:34 ist
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. Credit: Twitter/@airnewsalerts

The BJP on Saturday sharpened attack on AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioning his silence over videos that purportedly showed jailed minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage and receiving visitors inside his prison cell.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has become 'Spa and Massage Party', BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said citing the videos that went viral on social media and challenged Kejriwal to explain Jain's conduct in the jail.

"Where is Kejriwal hidden now. Jain can be seen enjoying massage and meeting visitors in his cell in total violation of rules and prison laws. This VVIP culture in jail is dangerous for democracy," Bhatia said in a press conference.

Also Read | Satyendar Jain undergoing physiotherapy: Sisodia on footage of leader getting massage

Kejriwal had not yet removed Jain from the post of minister in his government despite the latter being behind the bars for over five months, he said.

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The agency earlier this month had informed a court that the minister was getting massage and enjoying other facilities in the jail.

Bhatia alleged that the video showing Jain meeting visitors and having discussions with them in his jail cell indicated that the evidence against him were being tampered with.

