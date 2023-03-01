Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj likely to be in Delhi cabinet

AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj likely to be in Kejriwal cabinet

The development comes after the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, the key faces of the city government

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 01 2023, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 11:54 ist
Credit: PTI Photos

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has forwarded the names of AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to the Lieutenant Governor for their appointment to the Cabinet, sources claimed on Wednesday.

The development comes after the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, the key faces of the city government and were instrumental in steering the national capital through the Covid-19 crisis.

AAP's second-in-command, Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in a money laundering case.

 

