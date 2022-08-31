AAP MLAs meet CBI director, seek probe into 'Operation Lotus'

An AAP delegation reached the Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters here on Wednesday to meet the agency's director and demand a probe into alleged toppling of governments in various states by the BJP under 'Operation Lotus'.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi, who was part of the 10-member delegation, said the party had earlier sent an e-mail to CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal's office seeking an appointment with him but it was yet to get a response.

"We have come here and are demanding that time be given to us (to meet the CBI director) because 'Operation Lotus' is a very important issue. The BJP has spent Rs 6,300 crore on 'Operation Lotus'. Hence, a CBI investigation should be conducted (into the matter) and the source of this money should be ascertained," Atishi told reporters.

"We are hopeful of being allotted time," she added.

Earlier in the day, Atishi said whenever the BJP loses assembly elections in any state, its 'Operation Lotus' begins with the use of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to corner the state government.

Thereafter, the ruling party MLAs are offered money and promised that cases against them will be withdrawn if they join the BJP, she alleged.

The BJP has denied the allegations.