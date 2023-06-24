AAP B team of BJP; won't offer seats in MP: Cong MLA

AAP working as B team of BJP; won't offer it any seat for LS polls in Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA

Jaivardhan said almost all parties that believe in the Constitution attended the Patna meeting.

PTI
PTI, Guna,
  • Jun 24 2023, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 21:23 ist
Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Jaivardhan Singh, on Saturday, termed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a "B team" of the ruling BJP.

He also said the Congress would not offer any seat to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to contest Lok Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh as it doesn't have any political base in the central state.

Comments of Jaivardhan, son of party veteran Digvijaya Singh, came a day after AAP said it failed to garner support from the Congress on the Delhi ordinance and skipped a press briefing after the opposition meeting in Patna.

Also Read | Opposition coming together as they can't fight against 'superhuman' Modi alone: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
 

"AAP should clarify whether it will stay in the Opposition unity till last or not," he told reporters.

Jaivardhan said almost all parties that believe in the Constitution attended the Patna meeting.

"All the parties are trying to work unitedly for the next Lok Sabha elections on one stage but, unfortunately, AAP made some comments which are not good for the unity," the former minister said.

Jaivardhan said AAP's views indicate that the party is working as the B-team of BJP.

"The AAP is welcome if it shows commitment towards Congress and other Opposition parties," the Raghogarh MLA said.

Queried on AAP contesting Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh and whether Congress will offer it seats as a member of the united opposition, Jaivardhan ruled out such an arrangement.

"There is no question (of such arrangement). AAP has no base in Madhya Pradesh on which they might demand seats," he claimed.

Jaivardhan said people want a regime change, and Congress is the only option.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due later this year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
AAP
BJP
Madhya Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Antarctic 'landfast' ice to reduce by end of century'

'Antarctic 'landfast' ice to reduce by end of century'

PM Modi to visit Cairo's historic Al-Hakim Mosque

PM Modi to visit Cairo's historic Al-Hakim Mosque

Tigress Janaki succumbs to old age in Vizag Zoo

Tigress Janaki succumbs to old age in Vizag Zoo

Beijing sweats in extreme heat for record third day

Beijing sweats in extreme heat for record third day

Directors Guild seal labour deal with Hollywood studios

Directors Guild seal labour deal with Hollywood studios

Indian cricket is living life king size

Indian cricket is living life king size

 