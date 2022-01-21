Aazad releases party manifesto for Uttar Pradesh polls

Aazad promises free education, farm loan waiver, anti-mob lynching law in Uttar Pradesh

The manifesto was shared on social media by party president Chandra Shekhar Aazad

PTI, Noida,
  • Jan 21 2022, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 15:23 ist
Aazad, who will be fighting his debut assembly poll from the Gorakhpur (Urban) seat, will go up against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photos

The Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) on Friday launched its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, announcing free healthcare and education for all, fertilizer and seeds to farmers and waiver on all farm loans.

The manifesto was shared on social media by party president Chandra Shekhar Aazad, who will be fighting his debut assembly poll from the Gorakhpur (Urban) seat, against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.

If voted to power in UP, the ASP (K) promised to fix a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops and pay sugarcane farmers within 10 days. Keeping in mind the inflation, it said all tolls would be made free for commuters.

The party said the Muslim Waqf will be freed of mafia and government control and the benefits would be used for uplifting the community. After clearing encroachment on Waqf properties, schools and universities would be built on them, it added.

Also Read — In Youth Manifesto, Congress vows to crack UP's unemployment problem

The ASP (K) also promised to bring in an anti-mob lynching law under an independent panel of retired judges.

The one-year-old political outfit promised to create 80 lakh jobs in the state. It also resolved to implement reservation in contractual government jobs for Class C and D and regularising jobs after five years of work.

The ASP (K) has also promised to re-start all pension schemes. “All types of agricultural loans will be waived, fertilizers and seeds will be given free to all the farmers. A 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of equipment used in agriculture will also be given and agricultural markets will be formed in every village within 30 days of the formation of the government,” the manifesto read.

The state will be freed of stray cattle and there will be no restriction from taking animals from one animal market to the other or from the UP to other states, it added. “The salary of Aanganwadi, Asha workers and mid-day meal cooks would be increased to Rs 10,000 and their jobs would be regularised,” the ASP (K) said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh
UP Polls
UP Elections
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India News
Indian Politics
Chandra Shekhar Azad
Yogi Adityanath

