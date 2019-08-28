Action against PC on specific inputs from foreign banks

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the action against former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram was initiated on the basis of specific inputs received from foreign banks, and other materials showing his properties abroad.

Arguing on behalf of the investigating agency, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna that the offence of money laundering was still going on.

The agency had accused Chidambaram of having 17 foreign bank accounts and properties in 11 countries a charge vehemently denied by him.

Opposing the plea for anticipatory bail by Chidambaram, he said the banks abroad had given specific inputs about properties abroad, including house number, companies which owned them. We have already issued Letters Rogatory sending a judicial request to provide further evidence.

He also maintained that the materials collected by the investigating agency cannot be shared at this stage of anticipatory bail. He said the accused would be arrested only after assessing the materials given in sealed cover to the designated high-level officer.

"We are dealing with an intelligent person. Here one goes with a source of information. It is difficult to unravel how money laundering took place. Sham and bogus companies were created. The moment, it (material) comes out, the evidence goes," he said.

Maintaining that a ghost (a kind of smokescreen) was created by playing a victim card by the accused, he said the materials relied upon by the agency cannot be shared at this stage.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, sought to interject to contend we never argued for supplying materials. We have said the agency cannot reply upon the materials which were not put to the accused.

"There is no jurisprudence to provide documents at the stage of anticipatory bail in case where there is well-crafted layering of money laundering. The accused here says unless shared, the court cannot look at the materials," Mehta said.

The top court, which had already granted protection from arrest to Chidambaram on August 23, is likely to continue hearing on Thursday in the case related to FIPB clearance to the INX media. Chidambaram, arrested on August 21 after rejection of anticipatory bail plea by the Delhi HC, is at present in custodial interrogation of the CBI.