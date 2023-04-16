Adani is a symbol of corruption, says Rahul Gandhi

Adani is a symbol of corruption, says Rahul Gandhi targeting PM Modi

Senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah, and DK Shivakumar were among those who addressed the public meeting

PTI, Kolar,
  • Apr 16 2023, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 17:13 ist
Rahul Gandhi at the Kolar public meeting. Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by bringing up the Adani "corruption" issue in this Karnataka district headquarters town. It was in Kolar in 2019 that he made a remark on the Modi surname for which he was convicted of criminal defamation and stripped of his Parliament membership.

In his first visit to Karnataka after the Assembly polls were announced on March 29, Gandhi emphasised on the Adani issue to target the Prime Minister.

"Adani is a symbol of corruption," he said addressing the 'Jai Bharat' rally here.

Expressing confidence that the Congress would come to power in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are set to take place on May 10, Gandhi said the first Cabinet meeting after the party formed the government would approve its key poll promises, paving the way for their implementation. "I am very glad the Congress party is fighting Karnataka Assembly elections unitedly," he said. Senior Congress leaders including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, and legislature party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah were among those who addressed the public meeting.

Rahul Gandhi was on March 23 sentenced to two years in jail by a court in Gujarat's Surat in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "why all thieves have the Modi surname" remark. A day later, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the case. The Gandhi scion had made those remarks at Kolar in April 2019 during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

