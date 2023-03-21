Adani issue: Opposition unfurls huge 'We want JPC' banner in Parliament during protest

Opposition MPs on Tuesday staged a protest on the first floor of the Parliament and demanded a JPC inquiry into the Adani Group issue.

A huge banner with a photo of Adani saying 'We want JPC' was unfurled from the first floor of the House.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid ruckus in the House with the Opposition demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

As soon as the proceedings started, members of the Opposition benches raised the issue and shouted slogans like "we want JPC".

Opposition leaders also skipped the floor leaders meeting called by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, sources told DH.

