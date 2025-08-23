<p>Herbal teas have become the go-to drink for a large number of people who prefer a pick-me-up that isn’t caffeine loaded – although a strong cup of coffee is always welcome! Instead of relying only on readymade herbal teas, we have prepared a list of easy-to-grow herbs which, when added to your tea brew, will infuse it with goodness. Check with your physician about having these teas for their goodness.</p>.<p><strong>Basics of herbs</strong></p>.<p>Herbs grow well in good potting mixture, preferably light sandy soil. If you have a garden, relegate a sunny corner for your herbs. Mix in compost or organic manure to the potting mixture before planting the herbs and medicinal plants. If you are planting the herbs in pots, ensure the drainage holes are clear and have stones at the base which will allow good drainage of the soil. Once the herbs grow, remember the adage - the more you cut, the more it will grow. Some herbs are best-harvested before they start to flower because after flowering the leaves lose their flavour and become slightly bitter.</p>.<p><strong>Goodness of giloy </strong></p><p>Giloy (amrutha balli) is used extensively in Ayurvedic preparations. Giloy leaves infused tea is a healthy step in boosting immunity regulating blood sugar and more. Keep in mind the tea is not a replacement for any prescribed medicines. Usually fresh leaves and tender stems are used to make the tea. Add 4-6 stems (and leaves) in two cups of water and bring to boil. Simmer the decoction for five minutes before straining the decoction into a cup. You could add tulasi ginger or pepper and honey as well for enhanced flavour. Growing the herb is simple and can be done with stem propagation. Prepare a pot with potting soil and compost and plant a mature stem. Water the plant moderately and once the leaves start growing keep the pot in a place that has partial sunlight. Since Giloy is a climber ensure it has support for growing further.</p>.<p><strong>Ajwain anytime</strong></p><p>Ajwain leaves (4-5 leaves) steeped in boiled water will give a strong flavourful tea. Depending on how strong you prefer the flavour steep for 5-10 minutes and add honey lemon juice or grated ginger to the decoction. The health benefits of this tea are documented as relieving indigestion cough and cold as well as boosting immunity. Growing the plant is very easy as it requires just a healthy stem for propagation. It needs well-irrigated and drained soil and does well with regular pruning.</p>.<p><strong>Magic of mint </strong></p><p>A good mint tea is ideally the best way to start your day. A small tin or pot is good for this fast-growing herb. Good potting mixture containing peat and organic-rich soil will do wonders for growing this hardy herb. Pinch off or cut the leaves often to encourage bushy growth. Fertilise lightly occasionally and repot annually. If you are growing mint indoors place the pot near a south-facing window. Check the plants regularly for aphid infestation.</p>.<p><strong>Amaranth’s glow </strong></p><p>The vibrant globe-like purple flowers have health benefits as they are rich in antioxidants - supporting eye health and glowing skin. The dried flowers are used to make the tea. Hot water is poured into a kettle which has 3-5 dried flowers and the tea is allowed to steep for five minutes. Strain the liquid and add honey and lemon juice as flavour enhancers. Growing globe amaranth is easy. This beautiful pollinator grows in full sunlight. Take a few dried flowers and sprinkle them in a pot filled with potting soil and organic compost. Water moderately and soon the plants grow effortlessly. Watch for spider mite infestations but otherwise the plant needs very little care. Pluck the dried flowers and store in a Ziplock bag.</p>