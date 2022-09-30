Ahead of Cong prez poll, G-23 aim to strengthen party

Ahead of Cong prez poll, G-23 says time to strengthen party

Late Thursday night G-23 leaders, including Manish Tewari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan met at Anand Sharma's residence

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 30 2022, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 15:39 ist
Manish Tewari. Credit: DH Photo

One of the most vocal G-23 faces, Manish Tewari on Friday said that it was time to strengthen the party and termed the recent events in Rajasthan as unfortunate.

"Leadership, Ideological clarity, narrative &amp; transparent access to resources are pillars of 'A' political party, Given recent unfortunate events it's time to close ranks &amp; strengthen @INCIndia recalling wise words of @CitiznMukherjee Y'Y&amp; work for a Consensus & effective Presidency," Tewari said in his tweet.

Late Thursday night G-23 leaders, including Manish Tewari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan met at Anand Sharma's residence, but did not divulge the details of the meeting. After the meeting Sharma drove to the Jodhpur House to meet Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who announced on Thursday that he will not be contesting the election.

But, now Mallikarjun Kharge has thrown his hat in the ring and it is likely that there may be a triangular contest.

However, the final outcome will be known only after the contestants file their nominations and the elections are held as Friday is the last day of filing nomination.

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles

Three things Indian healthcare needs

Is liberal democracy dying?

