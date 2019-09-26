Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma meet DKS in Tihar Jail

Congress leader Anand Sharma addresses the media as Ahmed Patel looks on after meeting Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar at Tihar jail. (Photo/PTI)

Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma on Thursday met party leader from Karnataka D K Shivakumar who is currently in the judicial custody in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The two leaders were accompanied to the Tihar Jail, where Shivakumar is lodged, by the party's state unit member D K Suresh.

A special court on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of Shivakumar.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and a few others. The case was based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax (I-T) Department on charges of alleged tax evasion and unaccounted transactions worth crores.

