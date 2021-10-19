Amarinder Singh to float his own party soon, 'hopeful' of pact with BJP

Amarinder to form own party, 'hopeful' of pact with BJP

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 19 2021, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 22:28 ist
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that he will soon announce the launch of his own political party. 

"Hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP in 2022 Punjab polls if farmers protest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties- Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa and Brahmpura," Raveen Thukral, media advisor to former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, said in a tweet. 

More to follow...

