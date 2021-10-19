Amarinder Singh to float his own party soon, 'hopeful' of pact with BJP

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that he will soon announce the launch of his own political party.
"Hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP in 2022 Punjab polls if farmers protest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties- Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa and Brahmpura," Raveen Thukral, media advisor to former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, said in a tweet.
‘Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa &
Brahmpura factions’: @capt_amarinder 2/3 https://t.co/rkYhk4aE9Y
— Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 19, 2021
More to follow...
Check out the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
China says moon rocks offer clues to volcanic activity
67-yr-old to cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari
Africa's rare glaciers to disappear in next two decades
'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' turns 20: A cult film
Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional
Labour rights: Are IT employees ‘workers’?
India tops world in unreported tuberculosis cases
How do landslides occur and what triggers them?