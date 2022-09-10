Amit Shah takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi, says he's on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' wearing 'foreign T-shirt'

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday targeted Rahul Gandhi over the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying the Congress leader had once said India is not a nation and is now out to "unite" the country wearing a "foreign-make" T-shirt.

Addressing the Rajasthan BJP's booth functionaries, he also hit out at the state government over the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal by Muslim extremists and the Karauli violence and alleged the Congress can only practice politics of vote bank and appeasement.

Taking aim at Gandhi, he said, "I want to remind Rahul baba and other Congress members about his speech given in Parliament. Rahul baba had said India is not a nation. Rahul baba, in which book have you read this? This is the nation for which lakhs and lakhs of people have sacrificed their lives."

"The one who said India is not a nation is now on a yatra to unite India wearing a foreign T-shirt," he said, referring to the BJP's swipe at the Congress leader for wearing a Burberry T-shirt reportedly costing over Rs 41,000.

Gandhi is out to "connect" Bharat but he needs to study Indian history first, Shah said.

He claimed that Congress cannot work for development. "It can only work for appeasement and vote bank politics."

The Congress, he said, will be left with nothing after the BJP forms government in Rajasthan and Chhatttisgarh, the only two states where it is in power on its own.