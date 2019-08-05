Amit Shah to make statement in Parl on J&K situation

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will make statements in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the decisions on Jammu and Kashmir soon after the Houses meet.

He will speak in Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 pm.

A Cabinet meeting is over and a huge decision on Kashmir is expected.

Follow live blog on Kashmir here

With prominent Kashmiri political leaders under house arrest, several MPs have submitted notices to suspend the business of both the Houses to discuss the issue.

These include Manish Tiwari (Congress) and N K Premachandran (RSP) in Lok Sabha and PDP MP Nazir Ahmed, CPI(M)'s Elamarom Kareem, K K Ragesh and K Somaprasad and CPI's Binoy Vishwam.

The BJP has already issued a whip to all its MPs to remain present in both Houses of Parliament.