Anti-CAA protest: Norwegian national asked to leave

Soon after a German student studying at IIT Madras was asked to leave for taking part in an anti-CAA protest, a 71-year old Norwegian tourist in Kerala has been asked to leave India as she took part in an anti-CAA protest in Kochi and also posted comments about the tensions in India and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on the social media.

Janne-Mette Johansson, a resident of Sweden, had been on a visit to India. She reached Kochi last week and participated in the long march organised by various socio-cultural outfits on Dec 23. She also posted pictures on social media.

Sources at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kochi told DH that since she violated her visa conditions she was asked to leave the country immediately.

While Ms. Johansson was not available for comment, she wrote a Facebook post on Friday morning stating that immigration officials asked her to leave India. She also said that she was not given anything in writing.

On Thursday FRRO officials summoned her to the office in Kochi and quizzed about her participation in the march. She maintained that she just participated out of curiosity and had also taken oral permission from the local police.

However, the FRRO officials did not take it into account. Moreover, she was also found to have made posts about anti-CAA protests during her recent visit to Kolkata and even made critical remarks about CAA before coming to Kerala.

She was let off by Thursday afternoon, but was asked to remain at her hotel room at Fort Kochi.

Ms. Johansson has visited India a couple of times before her latest visit. She was a nurse and started to travel frequently after her retirement, sources familiar with the developments said.

Facebook post of Ms. Johansson on Friday morning

"A couple of hours back the Bureau of Immigration showed up at my hotel again. I was told to leave the country at once, or legal actions would be taken.I asked for an explanation and also something in writing. I was told I would not get anything in writing. The officer from the Bureau is not leaving me before he can see that I have a flight ticket. Now pretty soon on my way to the airport. A friend fixing a flight ticket to Dubai and from there catching a flight back home to Sweden."