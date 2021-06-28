Arvind Kejriwal promises free electricity in Punjab if AAP wins Assembly polls

Free electricity in Punjab if AAP wins polls: Kejriwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2021, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 14:42 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI photo

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab next year, Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised free electricity in that state if his Aam Aadmi Party wins the polls.

A day ahead of his visit to Chandigarh, the AAP leader also claimed that women in Punjab are very unhappy with inflation.

"...In Delhi we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. Women in Punjab are also very unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab. See you tomorrow in Chandigarh," Kejriwal tweeted in Punjabi.

Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held in February or March next year.

Punjab
Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Assembly elections

