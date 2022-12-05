Assembly Bypolls Live: Voting in bypolls to 1 Lok Sabha, 6 Assembly seats
Assembly Bypolls Live: Voting in bypolls to 1 Lok Sabha, 6 Assembly seats
updated: Dec 05 2022, 04:30 ist
Follow the latest assembly bypoll updates with DH!
04:27
Voting in bypolls to 1 Lok Sabha, 6 Assembly seats
Uttar Pradesh is geared up for three bypolls on Monday, including the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly seats, and four more Assembly seats, one each in Odisha, Bihar, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.
Voting in bypolls to 1 Lok Sabha, 6 Assembly seats
Uttar Pradesh is geared up for three bypolls on Monday, including the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly seats, and four more Assembly seats, one each in Odisha, Bihar, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.
Read more