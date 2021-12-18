'UP+Yogi = UPYogi', says PM Modi at Shahjahanpur

At Shahjahanpur, PM Modi invokes Baba Vishwanath, Ram Temple; says 'UP+Yogi = UPYogi'

Modi said that there are people in the country who had problems with its heritage

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Dec 18 2021, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 16:33 ist
PM Modi addresses a public meeting at Shahjahanpur after laying the foundation of the Ganga Expressway. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday again invoked Lord Shiva, Ram Temple and Ganga and accused his rivals of being opposed to the country's 'heritage,' as he heaped praise on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath saying that the people of the state found him 'UPYogi' (useful).

Addressing a public meeting at Shahjahanpur after laying the foundation of the Ganga Expressway Project, Modi said that there are people in the country who had problems with its heritage.

Read | BJP scared of defeat: Akhilesh on I-T raids on SP aides

"Some people have problems with construction of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Ram Temple, cleaning of Ganga...these very people raise questions on army operations and also question the corona vaccines," he said.

Modi said that the Yogi Adityanath government had initiated several measures for the welfare of the people of the state and UP had witnessed progress in the past few years. "The mafia elements have been crushed...migrations from the villages have stopped....women feel safe now," he added.

"Tabhi aaj pradesh ki janata kah rahi hai ki UP plus Yogi hai bohot UPYogi" (the people of the state are saying that UP + Yogi = UPYogi), the prime minister said.

Read | Akhilesh compares equates Lakhimpur violence with Jallianwala Bagh, says BJP will be swept away in polls

Modi also invoked Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan and Roshoan Singh-the three freedom fighters, who were hanged by the Britishers for taking part in a train robbery-and who hailed from Shahjahanpur and said that the true tribute to them would be to serve the country.

The prime minister began his address with hailing Baba Vishwanath, Ganga and Parashuram.

The 600-kilometre long Ganga Expressway would connect Prayagraj with Meerut and pass through 12 districts. A little over Rs 36 thousand crore would be spent on its construction.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Narendra Modi
BJP
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022

Related videos

What's Brewing

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

 