Authoritarian rampage against Indian democracy: Kerala CM slams Rahul's disqualification

The Kerala CM also said that suppressing voices of dissent using power amounted to fascism

  • Mar 24 2023, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 19:45 ist

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is yet another instance of attack on democracy by the Sangh Parivar.

"The hasty decision to disqualify Rahul Gandhi as a member of the Lok Sabha is yet another episode in BJP's authoritarian rampage against Indian democracy. This brazen assault is an insult to our democratic values and can't be overlooked. It must be unequivocally denounced," Vijayan tweeted.

He also said that suppressing voices of dissent using power amounted to fascism, adding that intolerence towards criticism is dangerous to democracy. He further slammed the arrest of Opposition MPs in connection with a protest against Rahul's conviction.

