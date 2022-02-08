'Be my guest' if you like to abuse Congress, Jawaharlal Nehru, Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi

'Be my guest' if you like to abuse Nehru: Rahul to PM

  Feb 08 2022
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talks to the media at Parliament during ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI photo

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not replied to his questions raised in Parliament but attacked the Congress and Jawaharlal Nehru because the BJP is scared that his party tells the truth.

“If you like to abuse the Congress and Jawaharlal Nehru, be my guest,” Rahul told reporters in Parliament House, hours after Modi targeted the Congress and country’s first Prime Minister Nehru in Rajya Sabha.

He said Modi did not answer the issues raised by him – the creation of two Indias, the capture of Indian institutions, “bankrupt foreign policy” that led to a new situation where China and Pakistan have come together as well as Covid-19 pandemic.

Asked about the attack on the party and Nehru, he said, “my great grandfather served this country. He gave his entire life for the country. So I don’t need a certificate for my great grandfather. What he had to do, he did…I really don’t care about somebody saying something about him.”

Rahul said the BJP may be scared of the Congress for telling the truth about Modi and his party. “His speech in Parliament was all about what Congress did not do or what Jawaharlal Nehru did not do. The Prime Minister did not say a word on what the BJP did on its promises,” he said.

He said it is important for the people to understand what the Prime Minister is doing.

Referring to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s criticism of Rahul’s remarks on China, he noted that the Minister said China and Pakistan have come together not for the first time.

“The gentleman does not understand his job very well,” Rahul said, adding that India is facing a cyber superpower and both China and Pakistan have become one. “You are asleep. You are ignoring the facts…Wake up,” he said.

