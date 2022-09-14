'Bharat Jodo' pushed BJP to fast-track ‘Operation Kichad’: Congress on Goa debacle

Congress on Wednesday sought to project a strong face in the midst of eight of its Goa MLAs defecting to the BJP, claiming that the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra has rattled the saffron party while AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal found fault with the party for not being able to save itself.

Responding to the defections in Goa, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh alleged that ‘Operation Kichad’ of BJP in Goa has been “fast tracked” because of the visible success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“BJP is nervous. A daily dose of diversion & disinformation is handed out to undermine the Yatra. We remain undeterred. We will overcome these dirty tricks of the BJP,” he said.

Party’s Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said the developments showed that the “destruction” of democratic principles is on full display in Goa. “Offering huge monies, ministries and inducements the #BJP is trying to uproot the opposition. Shameful exercise of power and money by an authoritarian establishment,” he added.

However, Kejriwal was not impressed by the Congress' reaction though he found fault equally with the BJP.

Kejriwal told a press conference here that it was “wrong” that the BJP was using public money for breaking parties and the Congress for not ensuring that its leaders do not defect.

“In Punjab and Delhi, the BJP could not break the AAP MLAs. Why is Congress breaking? The country wants to know that. The BJP’s style is that even if they do not get votes, they are going to form governments by breaking parties,” he said.

He alleged that ‘Operation Lotus’ is happening in all states and ED and CBI were used in some cases where money was not transferred.

“In Punjab, there was an attempt to buy our 10 MLAs for Rs 25 crore each…Thousands of crores of rupees are being spent. Where is this money coming from? It is basically government money, which is being siphoned off,” he said.