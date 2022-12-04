Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to skip Winter Session of Parliament?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to skip the Winter Session of the Parliament, which begins on December 7, on account of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"It is not practical for Rahul Gandhi to attend the Parliament's Winter Session, Congress MP K C Venguopal said on Sunday.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is under way," Venugopal said at a press conference.

The party during its parliamentary strategy group's meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence decided to raise the issue of "weakening" of constitutional institutions in the country.

During the session, which begins on December 7, the party is seeking to corner the government on the border issue with China, economic situation in the country, "weakening" of constitutional institutions and reservation for the economically weaker sections (EWS).

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will on Sunday evening enter Congress-ruled Rajasthan, which has been witnessing a tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

The yatra will enter the state from Jhalawar, the stronghold of the BJP, from Madhya Pradesh and will cover a distance of 500 km in 17 days. This is the first time that the yatra has entered a Congress-ruled state.