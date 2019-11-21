Bill on unauthorised colony ownership in Delhi passed

The proposal is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies spread over 175 square-km of the national capital inhabited by people from lower-income groups

PTI
PTI,
  Nov 21 2019, 08:22am ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2019, 08:51am ist
AAP MPs display placards demanding the introduction of a Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies of Delhi, during the Winter Session of Parliament (PTI photo)

The Union Cabinet approved a bill on Wednesday to provide a legal framework to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The decision to grant ownership rights was taken by the Cabinet recently, and on Wednesday it cleared the bill which is to be introduced during in the ongoing Winter session of Parliament.

The proposal is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies spread over 175 square-km of the national capital inhabited by people from lower-income groups. 

