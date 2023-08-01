BJD to support Delhi Services Bill in Parliament

BJD to support Delhi Services Bill in Parliament, oppose Oppn's no-confidence motion

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 01 2023, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 14:22 ist
Members in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal will support the bill replacing the Delhi services ordinance and plans to oppose the no-trust motion put forth by the opposition parties, its Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra said on Tuesday.

India News
Indian Politics
BJD
I.N.D.I.A
NDA
Parliament

