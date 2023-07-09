BJP appoints 10 new national executive members

BJP appoints 10 new national executive members

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Prakash, Satish Punia and Sanjay Jaiswal are the new national executive members.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 09 2023, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 10:27 ist
BJP president J P Nadda. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday nominated 10 party leaders, including many former state unit chiefs, to the organisation's national executive.

A party statement said the new national executive members are Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Prakash, Satish Punia and Sanjay Jaiswal, former BJP presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Bihar, respectively.

Suresh Kashyap, Vishnudeo Sai and Ashwani Sharma, who headed the party in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab, respectively, before being replaced by the incumbents, are among the other appointees.

Chhattisgarh BJP leader Dharamlal Kaushik, former Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju and Rajasthan leader Kirodi Lal Meena are other members, the party statement said.

Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are slated to go for assembly polls later this year.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

J P Nadda
BJP
India News
Indian Politics
Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Haryana khaps running campaign against drug menace

Haryana khaps running campaign against drug menace

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

Reviving the city as a commons

Reviving the city as a commons

PSG a 'divisive team': Mbappe amid contract standoff

PSG a 'divisive team': Mbappe amid contract standoff

Amarnath pilgrims stranded at Baltal, Pahalgam

Amarnath pilgrims stranded at Baltal, Pahalgam

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

de Gea leaves Manchester United after contract expires

de Gea leaves Manchester United after contract expires

Indo-Pak love story: Sachin, Seema walk out of jail

Indo-Pak love story: Sachin, Seema walk out of jail

Duleep Trophy: South defy it all to make final

Duleep Trophy: South defy it all to make final

Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war

Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war

 