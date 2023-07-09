BJP appoints 10 new national executive members

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday nominated 10 party leaders, including many former state unit chiefs, to the organisation's national executive.
A party statement said the new national executive members are Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Prakash, Satish Punia and Sanjay Jaiswal, former BJP presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Bihar, respectively.
Suresh Kashyap, Vishnudeo Sai and Ashwani Sharma, who headed the party in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab, respectively, before being replaced by the incumbents, are among the other appointees.
Chhattisgarh BJP leader Dharamlal Kaushik, former Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju and Rajasthan leader Kirodi Lal Meena are other members, the party statement said.
Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are slated to go for assembly polls later this year.
