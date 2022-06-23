BJP behind Eknath Shinde-led rebellion: Sharad Pawar

Asserting that BJP was behind the Eknath Shinde-led rebellion, NCP supremo and MVA chief architect Sharad Pawar said that the real test of majority is the Floor of the House.

Pawar said that Shinde has claimed the support of a “national party”.

Thereafter, he took out a sheet of paper, and said: “I have brought this…this is the list of national parties recognised by the Election Commission of India….BJP, BSP, Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and NCP....”

Octogenarian Pawar, then asked: “Among these which national party can be behind this… BSP, Congress, CPI, CPI (M) or NCP or ?…”

According to him, things are very clear if one looks at the trail of the rebel Shiv Sena leaders.

“Everyone knows how the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were taken to Gujarat and then Assam. We don't have to take the names of all those assisting them...the government (in Assam) is helping them. I don't need to take any names further," Pawar said.

Besides, he also said that the "real test" would be in the Floor of the House.

However, Pawar’s nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, when asked about BJP’s role, said: “So far, no top BJP leader has been seen in the forefront.”

However, when senior Pawar was asked about this, he said: “What he (Ajit Pawar) said is from the Maharashtra perspective…I am talking about Surat and Guwahati.”