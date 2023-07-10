BJP breaks other parties, brings them in their party, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Sanjay Raut recently slammed the ruling BJP government, saying they only know how to break other parties and bring them into their fold.

"This is BJP’s conspiracy. They are breaking other parties, bringing them to their own party...in Maharashtra, you can see this. Those who were the most corrupt have been declared clean after joining BJP."

He had also praised Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar’s fight against the revolt in his party and called it inspiring.

Earlier, Raut on Thursday claimed that 17-18 MLAs from the rival Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were in touch with his party since NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the state government. Sena minister Uday Samant countered him by claiming that six of 13 MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction were in touch with him.

“Since Ajit Pawar and other NCP leaders joined the government, 17-18 MLAs from the Shinde camp have contacted us,” Raut claimed, talking to reporters here. Raut's colleague and the party's Lok Sabha MP Vinayak Raut said the Shinde faction MLAs have started "revolting" after the rebel NCP MLAs were made ministers.