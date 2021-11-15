BJP busy killing journalism but when has truth stopped in face of lies: Rahul

BJP is busy killing journalism: Rahul Gandhi

  • Nov 15 2021, 00:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 00:16 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP is busy "killing" journalism but when has the truth stopped in the face of lies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday after two journalists covering the recent incidents of violence in Tripura were reportedly detained by police.

Two women journalists reporting on recent instances of violence in Tripura were detained by the Assam Police on Sunday.

"The BJP system is busy killing journalism. But when has the truth stopped in the face of lies?" Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

He used the hashtag 'Tripura' and 'NoFear'.

