Indian Politics Updates: K C Venugopal says Rahul, Kharge to attend Oppn meeting in Bihar

  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 08:28 ist
  • 08:04

    Congress, Mamata pay tributes to Birsa Munda

  • 08:02

    'All the matters are before the court', says Brij Bhushan

    "Govt has also given an assurance that the chargesheet will be filed by 15th June. Let the chargesheet be filed. I don't think I should say anything now," said the former WFI chief when asked about the minor's father filing Pocso case for "revenge".

    Credit: ANI

  • 08:00

    K C Venugopal affirms Rahul, Kharge to be present at Oppn meeting in Bihar