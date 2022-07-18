BJP destroyed world's fastest growing economy: Rahul

BJP destroyed world's fastest growing economy: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also said the GST on solar water heaters has been increased from 5 per cent to 12 per cent and on LED lamps and lights, from 12 per cent to 18 per cent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 14:59 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the ruling BJP at the Centre BJP over high taxes and unemployment, accusing it of destroying the world's fastest growing economy.

He said this while sharing a graph on Twitter showing how commodities like curd, paneer, rice, wheat, barley, jaggery and honey are being taxed now. There was no tax on these items of mass consumption earlier.

"High taxes, No jobs. BJP's masterclass on how to destroy what was once one of the world's fastest growing economies," Gandhi said on Twitter.

He also shared how hospital rooms for which Rs 5,000 is charged will be taxed at 5 per cent and hotel rooms below Rs 1,000 will be taxed at 12 per cent under the GST regime.

Gandhi also said the GST on solar water heaters has been increased from 5 per cent to 12 per cent and on LED lamps and lights, from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.

The Congress party has attacked the government for increasing GST rates on essential items used by the public.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
BJP
Congress
Indian Politics
India News
GST
Indian economy

What's Brewing

Signs someone has gone through narcissistic abuse

Signs someone has gone through narcissistic abuse

Dasada: A land of wild, dramatic beauty

Dasada: A land of wild, dramatic beauty

Brands woo artists to add value to products, campaigns

Brands woo artists to add value to products, campaigns

All you need to know about ITR due dates

All you need to know about ITR due dates

Two bridges behind flooding of Hampi monuments

Two bridges behind flooding of Hampi monuments

PES students design smartwatch for pets

PES students design smartwatch for pets

'War is war' but Ukraine sushi bar serves lunch on time

'War is war' but Ukraine sushi bar serves lunch on time

 