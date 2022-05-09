BJP has made Ram into 'Rambo': Bhupesh Baghel

BJP has made Ram into 'Rambo', Hanuman into a symbol for anger: Bhupesh Baghel

Baghel said under BJP, India is going through a phase of 'provocative and aggressive nationalism'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 09 2022, 13:53 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 22:38 ist
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Credit: PTI file photo

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the BJP and its parent organisation RSS, saying that under them, India is going through a phase of "provocative and aggressive nationalism".

He also said that the saffron party has turned Lord Ram into 'Rambo' and Hanuman into a symbol of anger.

“Ram is embedded in our culture. We have accepted Ram in various manifestations. We know Kabir’s Ram, Tulsi’s Ram and Shabari’s Ram. Ram lives in the hearts and minds of every Indian. The workers have accepted Ram in one form, the farmers see him in another form, the tribals see yet another form, the intellectuals and devotees see him in another form,” Baghel told The Indian Express.

"Mahatma Gandhi also saw Ram. His last words were ‘Hey Ram’ and he used to recite 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'. But today, with the agenda BJP and the RSS are setting, they have turned the Ram who was ‘Maryada Purushottam’ and lives in the hearts of every devotee as a symbol of love, into a fighter. They are turning him into 'Rambo'," he added.

Read | Does Shirdi's Sai Baba fit into 'new India'?

Speaking on Lord Hanuman, Baghel told the publication that "Hanuman is the epitome of humility, devotion and knowledge. He was meditative and devotional in the old pictures, and today, he is angry and aggressive. The way they are setting the mindset of the society.”

Baghel also said that the BJP's idea of nationalism was "imported," pointing out that their model of nationalism has no place for dissent and disagreement. He added that it took 75 years for the RSS to make the country understand its "version" of nationalism because it was rejected in the past. "Remember, it was rejected during Gandhi’s time. Savarkar and his ideas were rejected. But it is like bubbles in the water. A time will come when they will burst. This period will also end," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chhattisgarh
Bhupesh Baghel
BJP
RSS
Indian Politics
Religion

What's Brewing

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

 