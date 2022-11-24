BJP plotting to kill Kejriwal; Tiwari involved: Sisodia

BJP hatching conspiracy to kill Kejriwal; Manoj Tiwari involved: Sisodia

Sisodia, however, asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not scared of such petty politics

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 24 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 22:29 ist
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP on Thursday of hatching a conspiracy to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, fearing poll defeats in Gujarat and the MCD, and alleged Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari's involvement in it.

Sisodia, however, asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not scared of such petty politics.

"Due to the fear of defeats in the Gujarat and MCD polls, the BJP is hatching a conspiracy to kill @ArvindKejriwal. Their MP Manoj Tiwari is openly asking his hooligans to attack Kejriwal and he has done complete planning. The AAP is not scared of their petty politics and people will give a reply to their hooliganism," the deputy chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

His remarks came in response to Tiwari's tweets earlier in the day, in which he had expressed concern over Kejriwal's security while highlighting recent allegations of corruption and "selling of tickets" for the MCD polls.

"I am concerned about the security of Arvind Kejriwal because people and AAP volunteers are angry over sustained corruption, selling of tickets (for the MCD polls), friendship with rapist and massage in jail incidents. Their MLAs too have been thrashed. It should not happen with the chief minister of Delhi....," the North East Delhi MP said in a tweet in Hindi.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AAP
Manish Sisodia
Arvind Kejriwal
Manoj Tiwari
India News
Indian Politics
MCD
Gujarat Assembly Election
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat Elections
Assembly election
Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Election 2022

What's Brewing

'Raha': What does name of Alia, Ranbir's daughter mean?

'Raha': What does name of Alia, Ranbir's daughter mean?

Sunak and wife 17th on UK's 'Asian Rich List 2022'

Sunak and wife 17th on UK's 'Asian Rich List 2022'

Fear grows on Saudi death row as executions ramp up

Fear grows on Saudi death row as executions ramp up

Mathura Police claim rats ate over 500 kg of marijuana

Mathura Police claim rats ate over 500 kg of marijuana

Villagers cut through hill in Odisha to build road

Villagers cut through hill in Odisha to build road

 