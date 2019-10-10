BJP MLA demands ban on Bigg Boss 13

Bhartiya Janata Party MLA from Gaziabad, Nand Kishore Gujjar on Thursday wrote to Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar asking him to stop telecast of 'Big Boss -13' with immediate effect.

In the letter, he alleged that the show is 'spreading vulgarity and hurting the social morality of the country.'

"The show is against the culture and values of the country and has obscene content. The makers of the show are trying to create objectionable content by making Muslim and Brahmins bed partners," he mentioned in the letter.

The National Janata Party (NJP) lawmaker also urged Javadekar to keep a check on the content that is being aired on television to prevent such incidents in future.

Earlier, Brahmin Mahasabha had also asked for the show to be banned.