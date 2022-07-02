BJP passes resolution praising Modi government for 'steering' country towards growth

The national executive committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday passed a resolution praising the Modi government for “steering” the country towards growth as the pandemic unfolded across the globe.

On Sunday, the second day of the conclave, Home Minister Amit Shah will pass a political resolution which will be seconded by Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Himanta Biswa Sarma. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the conclave, too.

The resolution on the economic growth, was proposed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and seconded by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradan said that in the resolution, the party praised the Modi government’s economic growth of 8.7 per cent.

“Exports rose during this period, as well as FDI, and from GST to PLI, we employed a host of economic instruments to reach a stage where India is now known as the sixth robust economy,” Pradhan told reporters.

Read | Booths, beneficiaries of schemes on top of BJP's agenda ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

In the resolution, the BJP also heaped praise on the Modi government’s work during Covid. Pradhan said that Rs 2,60,000 crore was spent on free ration to 80 crore beneficiaries in the past 25 months, and that while the polio vaccine was rolled out in three decades, the Modi Cabinet gave 192 jabs of homegrown Covid-19 vaccines.

The national executive also spoke about the Agniveer scheme, and said 10 lakh jobs will be created every year.

In his inaugural address to the national executive committee, which will meet again on Sunday, party president JP Nadda praised the 8 years of Modi government, paying special emphasis on the passage of Article 370.

“Party president JP Nadda also highlighted the sacrifice of (founder) Syama Prasad Mukherjee who gave his life so that we can live under ‘one flag, one constitution’, a dream that PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah made a reality by their historic move in the Indian Parliament passing Article 370,” Union Minister Smriti Irani told reporters.

Irani said that Nadda also told party-workers that his heart goes out to the party’s workers in states like West Bengal, Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir, where they face the threats of political murders and violence.

“The president also congratulated PM Modi for 8 years of good governance, and joined the party workers in taking inspiration for his 20 years in public life,” Irani said.

Nadda also praised Modi for the welfare schemes of his government, and said that whether it is the 45 crore beneficiaries of the Jan Dhan Yojana, or the 11 crore farmers covered by the KISAN Nidhi scheme, or the 11 crore toilets built, or the 70 lakhs SHGs covered by government scheme, his work is on the path of the vision of party ideologue Deen Dayala Upadhayay of antyodaya, or reaching out to the last person who needs such benefits.