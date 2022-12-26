Irani should head BJP's 'Rahul troll ministry': Cong

BJP should start 'Rahul Gandhi Troll Ministry', make Smriti Irani its minister: Congress

Congress said Irani does not speak about atrocities against women but spreads lies about Rahul

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 26 2022, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 13:04 ist
Credit: Twitter/@shemin_joy

In a scathing attack at the ruling BJP, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Monday hit out at the party, asking it to start a 'Rahul Gandhi Troll Ministry' and make Smriti Irani its chief.

"BJP should now start a 'Rahul Gandhi Troll Ministry' and appoint Smriti Irani as its Minister", the Congress leader said over the ruling party's constant dig at Rahul.

The Opposition party said that Irani, the current Minister of Women and Child Development, does not talk about atrocities against women but spreads lies about Rahul.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Congress
BJP
Rahul Gandhi
Smriti Irani

What's Brewing

In Buffalo, even the rescuers needed rescuing

In Buffalo, even the rescuers needed rescuing

Science Twitter needs a new home

Science Twitter needs a new home

Rising Covid cases likely to keep markets volatile

Rising Covid cases likely to keep markets volatile

A small step for biker boy, a giant leap for a family

A small step for biker boy, a giant leap for a family

Need to reskill engineers for electric mobility

Need to reskill engineers for electric mobility

Rise in rural distress

Rise in rural distress

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' and India's progress

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' and India's progress

 