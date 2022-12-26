BJP should start 'Rahul Gandhi Troll Ministry', make Smriti Irani its minister: Congress

In a scathing attack at the ruling BJP, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Monday hit out at the party, asking it to start a 'Rahul Gandhi Troll Ministry' and make Smriti Irani its chief.

"BJP should now start a 'Rahul Gandhi Troll Ministry' and appoint Smriti Irani as its Minister", the Congress leader said over the ruling party's constant dig at Rahul.

The Opposition party said that Irani, the current Minister of Women and Child Development, does not talk about atrocities against women but spreads lies about Rahul.

