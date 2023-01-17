BJP spent Rs 1,917.12 cr; Cong Rs 541.27 cr in FY21-22

BJP shows receipts of Rs 1,917.12 crore; Cong Rs 541.27 crore in FY 2021-22

It received contributions through electoral bonds to the tune of Rs 1,033.7 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 17 2023, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 22:20 ist
Credit: AFP, DH Photos

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has shown total receipts of Rs 1,917.12 crore and expenditure of Rs 854.46 crore in Financial Year 2021-22.

It received contributions through electoral bonds to the tune of Rs 1,033.7 crore.

The Congress in its annual audit report for Financial Year 2021-22 has shown its expenditure at Rs 400.41 crore and receipts of Rs 541.27 crore.

It has shown grants, donations and contributions to the tune of Rs 347.99 crore.

In its annual audit report for Financial Year 2021-22, the Communist Party of India has shown receipts of 2.87 crore and expenditure of Rs 1.18 crore.

Their annual reports were put in public domain by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

The three are amongst the eight recognised national parties.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Congress
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Apple rolls out faster M2 chips, powerful laptops

Apple rolls out faster M2 chips, powerful laptops

Angered by scolding & beatings, boy shoots mother dead

Angered by scolding & beatings, boy shoots mother dead

In a first, Taiwan women to get into reservist training

In a first, Taiwan women to get into reservist training

Heat, rain cause delays, call offs at Australian Open

Heat, rain cause delays, call offs at Australian Open

'Hockey Village' set for transition to artificial turf

'Hockey Village' set for transition to artificial turf

The British aren’t the only ones with Royal drama

The British aren’t the only ones with Royal drama

 