BJP trying to counter effects of Opposition meeting in Bihar

As the stage is set for the Opposition meet in Patna, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders sought to downplay the gathering, and said that the allegations of corruption against Opposition leaders will mar the proceedings.

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi said that this is the first time that corruption allegations have been levelled against the Opposition and not the ruling party. “This is an exercise that is undertaken before every election – in 1989, there were allegations of corruption against the ruling Rajiv Gandhi government for the Bofors scam, and in 1977, a key point for the Janata merger was the fight against corruption. But this time, they have no big corruption allegation against the ruling party,” Modi told DH.

He adds that those who are congregating in the land of JP Narain were those who arrested him. “During the Emergency, the same people arrested JP and incarcerated him, and now they are saying that democracy is in danger,” Modi added.

BJP OBC Morcha general secretary and party spokesperson Nikhil Anand says that Opposition unity efforts have been successful only when the country’s atmosphere was conducive for it.

“For instance in 1967, 1977, 1989, or 1991 the Opposition gathering yielded positive results, but the present situation, on the other hand, suits the BJP. The parties involved are mired in massive corruption and loot; some of them are owned by individuals and others by dynastic families. They are desperate to get together just to save their party and leadership,” Anand said.

Even as the Opposition unity meet unfolds, the BJP is carrying out a massive booth-level outreach in Bihar, said both the leaders. In addition to that, to offset the effect of the Opposition meet, party president J P Nadda will hold a public rally at Jhanjhar on June 24, while union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Munger on June 29.

Modi said that while it might seem that all parties are coming together, the regional parties have a common aim – to have a Congress-mukt political landscape. “Mamata Banerjee has asked the Congress to leave West Bengal, while Akhilesh wants Congress to cede Uttar Pradesh. They should first decide if they are ready to give seats to Congress,” the lawmaker said.

Anand questioned the common agenda and sought to know if there is any consensus on leadership. “The same parties which accused, thrashed and abused each other are now trying to collaborate leaving behind their ideology and morality,” he said.