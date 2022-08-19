BJP uses Kejriwal's 'very difficult for a story to be published in NYT' remark to dub Sisodia article as 'paid'

The BJP Friday used Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "It is very difficult to get a news published in the New York Times" remark to dub as "paid" the story on his government's education model with a photograph of deputy Manish Sisodia appearing in the American newspaper.

Kejriwal came under fire from BJP MPs over what appeared to be a slip of the tongue while he was lauding his Sisodia being featured on the front page of the New York Times.

The BJP MPs alleged the story to be a "paid" one but the AAP hit back saying it was a "stupid" claim.

"It is very difficult to get news published in the New York Times which is the biggest newspaper of the most powerful country in the world," Kejriwal said and immediately corrected himself.

"It is very difficult for a story to be published in the New York Times. Presidents, Prime ministers of every country in the world are desperate for their names and photos to appear on the front page of NYT," he hastened to add.

Kejriwal said the NYT carrying a story on the Delhi government's education model with a photo of Sisodia on its front page was in a way a declaration that Sisodia was the best education minister in the world.

Latching on to this slip of the tongue, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi tweeted "Chor Ki Dadhi Mein Tinka" (guilty conscience needs no accuser).

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari too cited the story alleging AAP was "wasting" public money on publicity.

"Caught here too. New York Times and Khaleej Times same word to word...same author also. Shameless AAP is wasting money of Delhi public for publishing its photos by paying money," Tiwari tweeted in Hindi.

The NYT runs a syndicate service and its stories are carried by publications in different countries.

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma claimed that the story carried the photo of a private school and not one run by the Delhi government.

The AAP said "it is outrightly funny and stupid that the BJP is claiming the NYT story to be a paid article. Anyone working in the media can look at an article and gauge if it is paid or not."

The journalist who did this story had formally requested an interview and photos on the same in March this year. Being a long-form print, they conducted a month-long exercise over it leading them to churn out stories like that of a student Pradeep Paswan, it said in a reaction to the BJP's claims.

Sisodia who holds multiple portfolios including education and excise departments came under the eye of a storm as CBI raided his residence in connection with alleged irregularities in the execution of Excise Policy 2021-22.