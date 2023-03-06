BJP wants to suppress Opposition voice: Cong on CBI team at Rabri Devi's residence

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday lashed out at the BJP over a CBI team examining former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi at her residence in Patna, alleging the ruling party at the Centre wants to "suppress" the voice of the opposition.

The Congress general secretary also alleged that the opposition leaders who are not ready to bow before the BJP are being "harassed" through the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

"Today Rabri Devi ji is being harassed. Lalu Prasad ji and his family have been harassed for years because they did not bow down," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

BJP wants to "suppress" the voice of the opposition, she alleged.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Monday examined Rabri Devi at her residence in Patna in connection with its "further probe" in the land-for-jobs scam case, officials said.

There is no search or raid taking place, they said.

The CBI had already filed its charge sheet in the case and the special court has summoned the accused, including former railways minister Lalu Prasad and his family members, on March 15, the officials said.