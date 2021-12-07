BJP will not bring down Ashok Gehlot govt in Rajasthan, it will fall due to infighting: Poonia

'BJP won't bring down Ashok Gehlot govt in Rajasthan'

Poonia said there is anger among farmers and the youth against the Ashok Gehlot government

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 07 2021, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 22:42 ist
Satish Poonia. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said on Tuesday that his party will not bring down the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state, but it will fall due to infighting.

He added that if the government survives the infighting, the people will oust the Congress from power in the 2023 assembly polls.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in Rajasthan with a thumping majority because of welfare policies of the Narendra Modi government.

Read | Power tussle in Rajasthan BJP continues, Congress rubs it in

"BJP is not bringing down Ashok Gehlot government, but it will fall due to infighting, or else the people of Rajasthan will oust it from power in 2023," Poonia said.

Responding to Gehlot's allegation that Home Minister Amit Shah tried to bring down the state government, Poonia said the chief minister should look at what the Congress had done while in power at the Centre.

The Congress-led UPA government had misused Article 356 more than 90 times in the country and conspired to bring down state governments, the BJP leader claimed.

Rajasthan
BJP
Satish Poonia
Indian Politics
Congress

