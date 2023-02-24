BJP will win MP, LS polls with two-thirds majority due to development works under PM: Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party will win the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh this year and the Lok Sabha polls next year as the country was developing in every sphere under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MP was making progress in every field under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he said after inaugurating a government medical college building here.

"BJP will come back to power in MP and in the country with two-thirds majority. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is making progress in every sphere be it health, cleanliness, economy, infrastructure, exports, banking, space and defence," he said.

The Modi government has taken care of the health of every citizen in its 9-year rule by focussing on cleanliness, constructing 10 crore toilets, advocating Yoga and launching the Ayushman Bharat scheme that gives medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh to five crore people, Shah said.

PM Modi's 18-point holistic approach to health begins from cleanliness and encompasses wellness centres, he said, adding the outlay on the sector had increased from Rs 90,000 crore to Rs 1.20 lakh crore in the Union Budget for 2023-24.

"In 2013-14, there were 387 medical colleges, while there are 596 medical colleges in 2021-22. During this period, MBBS seats have gone up from 53,000 to 90,000. While there were 31,000 MD/MS seats in 2013-14, the figure was 60,000 as in 2021-22 under PM Modi," he said.

A total of 22 new All India Institute of Medical Sciences campuses have been established since 2014, when the Modi dispensation came to power, he added. Madhya Pradesh has 24 government medical colleges and 14 private ones, which is a high figure, and this would mean aspirants will no longer have to go to places like Ukraine to pursue medical courses, Shah asserted.

The state government has resolved to build medical colleges in Damoh, Budhni and Ujjain, which will raise MBBS seats in MP from 2,055 to 3,700, the Union Home minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Chouhan said, under PM Modi's leadership, a grand Ram Temple was being built in Ayodhya, Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir had been abrogated, triple talaq was outlawed and terror networks were being demolished, all of which feels like "seeing a dream".

The state government will spend Rs 550 crore in two phases on the construction of a medical college in Satna.

State medical education minister minister Vishvas Sarang, state home minister Narottam Mishra, the state BJP president VD Sharma and Satna MP Ganesh Singh were present at the event.