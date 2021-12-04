Don't implement 'anti-national' CAA: Tharoor to govt

CAA 'fundamentally anti-national', urge govt not to implement it: Tharoor

The objective of the CAA is to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities -- Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 04 2021, 02:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 02:45 ist
Tharoor speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday. Credit: PTI File Photo

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday termed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) "fundamentally anti-national" and urged the government not to implement it.

The CAA, which facilitates granting of Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was passed by Parliament in 2019 and had led to protests in different parts of the country.

After the government announced the repeal of the three farm laws, there have been calls from some quarters seeking withdrawal of the CAA as well.

"The #CAA is fundamentally anti-national & I urge the Govt not to implement it," Tharoor tweeted.

The objective of the CAA is to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities -- Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian -- from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

People from these communities who had come to India till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution in these countries will not be treated as illegal immigrants but be given Indian citizenship.

After the CAA was passed by Parliament, widespread protests were witnessed in the country. Those opposing the CAA contend that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also allege that the CAA along with the National Register of Citizens is intended to target the Muslim community in India.

