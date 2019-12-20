CAA stir: Ex-Prez Pranab's daughter detained in Delhi

Delhi Mahila Congress chief Sharmishta Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, has been detained during a flash protest outside Home Minister Amit Shah's official residence in the national capital against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A handful of protesters landed up at the Krishna Menon Marg residence of Shah where they sat on a protest.

.@MahilaCongress Organised flash protest outside the residence of @AmitShah against CAB & Govt handling of peaceful protests@Sharmistha_GK with hundreds of Mahila Congress volunteers-Detained at Mandir Marg Police Station Protesters Shouting slogans inside the Police Station! https://t.co/t3lq4kuRZZ — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) December 20, 2019

Carrying placards 'united we stand', they shouted slogans against the Home Minister and the government. They were detained by police.

All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev tweeted, "Women activists of Delhi Mahila Congress who were holding a peaceful protest detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station."

Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said Delhi Mahila Congress organised a flash protest outside the residence of Shah against CAA and government handling of peaceful protests. Protesters were also shouting slogans inside police station, he tweeted.

