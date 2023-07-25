Call us what you want, Mr Modi; we will...: Rahul

Call us what you want, Mr Modi; we will help heal Manipur: Rahul

Modi slammed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) as the most directionless the country has ever seen.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2023, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 16:13 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the opposition alliance, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said "call us what you want", but "we are I.N.D.I.A" and "will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur".

Modi slammed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) as the most directionless the country has ever seen and cited reviled names, such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen, to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister told a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting that the conduct of the opposition has been such that as if it has decided to stay in the opposition for long.

Read | Tejasvi Surya hits out at Rahul Gandhi over remarks on HAL

Hitting back at Modi, Gandhi tweeted: "Call us whatever you want, Mr Modi. We are I.N.D.I.A. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people."

"We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur," the former Congress chief said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri said the prime minister said even those with a design to divide the country had names like East India Company and Indian Mujahideen, but people will not be misled by these gimmicks.

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Modi told the BJP leaders that Indian National Congress and the East India Company were founded by foreigners.

He said people were also using names, such as Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India, and their realities were quite different from what they tried to project.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

I.N.D.I.A
Opposition
India News
Indian Politics
Rahul Gandhi
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September

'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September

UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it

UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

 